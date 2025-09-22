Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 22 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Cabinet has decided to provide a 20 per cent bonus to employees and labourers under the tea gardens of the Assam Tea Corporation on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Additionally, the CM stated that the Assam Cabinet has approved Rs 260 crore for the establishment of the 10th Assam Battalion at Kachutoli.

"...The Assam cabinet has today decided to provide a 20% bonus to employees and tea labourers under the tea gardens of the Assam Tea Corporation on the occasion of Durga Puja. The Assam cabinet has approved Rs 260 crore to establish the 10th Assam Battalion at Kachutoli."

According to an official release, the State Cabinet has approved the administrative approval to the work "Establishment of 10th AP Battalion at Sonapur, Assam (Phase-I)" amounting to Rs 260 crore.

Meanwhile, the CM also chaired a cabinet meeting at the Lok Sewa Bhawan, approving key projects and welfare measures, including land allotment for late cultural icon Zubeen Garg's memorial.

The State Cabinet has approved the operation of the project, "JYOTI BISHNU PREKHYAGRIHA" - the 5000-seating capacity auditorium at Guwahati to be entrusted to the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society, Panjabari, Guwahati. Regular maintenance of the auditorium will continue to be looked after by the PWD (Building) Department.

The State Cabinet has also approved the enhancement of remuneration, leave entitlements, and adoption of an annual appraisal format for 65 Science and Mathematics Facilitators engaged through the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council.

The science and mathematics facilitators are granted a monthly remuneration of Rs. 34,800.00 per month + 12.7% CPF. They will also be entitled to 5 per cent annual increment (subject to the assessment in the annual appraisal report) and also considered for entitlement of casual and maternity leave.

The incumbents are entitled to the benefits of Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY).

The State Cabinet has approved the setting up of question paper(s) of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination to be conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in bilingual mode, i.e. in both English and Assamese languages with a view to achieving uniformity in both the examination and removing the language barrier for candidates, especially from rural and vernacular backgrounds. (ANI)

