Cachar (Assam) [India], July 26 (ANI): Assam's Cachar Police on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and seized 1.70 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 35 crore here.

Based on a tip-off, the Cachar police intercepted one car bearing registration number AS-022-D-8657 at Baskandi Market, NH 37.

"During search, the police team recovered 17 packets containing 1.70 lakh Yaba tablets. Police arrested two persons identified as Dongfei Kipgen (33 years old) of Churachandpur, Manipur and Laldomsa Hmar (29 years old) of Lakhipur area," Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said.

The Cachar Superintendent of Police further said that, the price of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) material in the black market is about Rs 35 crore.

"The consignment of the narcotics substance is suspected to be smuggled via Churachandpur district of Monipur. Further investigation is on," the senior police official said.

Earlier last month, on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day, Assam's Karimganj district police and administration of Assam publically burnt a huge quantity of seized drugs worth Rs. 225 crores.

According to Karimganj district police, around 25.77 kg of heroin worth Rs 51.54 crore, 12.14 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 60.74 crore, 43242 bottles of Codeine based cough syrup worth Rs 3.02 crore, 21941 kg of ganja worth 109.70 crores were destroyed. (ANI)

