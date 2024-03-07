Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 7 (ANI): Guwahati city police on Thursday seized a cattle-laden truck and apprehended two persons, officials said.

Diganta Borah, Guwahati Commissioner of Police, said that a team of Jorabat Police Outpost intercepted a container vehicle during checking at Jorabat village, Assam Meghalaya border point, on Thursday.

"The vehicle was illegally transporting the cattle. The police team apprehended two persons, Iman Ali (36) and Sofiqul Haque (30), both hailing from Nagaon district. The vehicle has been seized along with 30 cattle heads and other items in the presence of the witnesses," the official said.

"During interrogation, the apprehended persons disclosed that they had brought the cattle from Nagaon and were on their way towards Byrnihat in Meghalaya. The carriers had no valid documents," he said.

The senior police official further said that legal steps have been initiated. (ANI)

