Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 29 (ANI): Thirty officials of Assam's Cachar district administration signed a memorandum and submitted it to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing BJP legislator Kaushik Rai of misbehaving, insulting, and threatening civil servants on duty.

According to the officials, the BJP MLA of Lakhipur constituency questioned the integrity of the entire Assam Civil Services cadre.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Delhi Reports 442 New Coronavirus Cases, No Death.

The Civil Servants in their letter cited an instance where the MLA said a block development officer on flood relief duty should be "beaten up". Rai allegedly had personally attacked circle officers calling him a "Rice Chor" adding that their bodies will be infested by maggots.

In another instance, the letter stated, that the BJP MLA spoke of "slapping" Circle Officer Dipankar Nath.

Also Read | SpiceJet Plane Headed For Gorakhpur Returns to Mumbai After Windshield Crack Observed.

"Several incidents of physical abuse and derogatory remarks on civil servants have rocked our state several times in the past, the recent use of severe use of unparliamentary language and violent threatening of officers on duty by MLA Lakhipur has severely demoralised the Civil Service offices fraternity of the entire district," stated the letter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)