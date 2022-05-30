Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday hailed the Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) conference as a 'remarkable initiative' and said that it aims to promote the high potential sector of sub-regional cooperation in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

Addressing the NADI-2022, Asian Confluence River Conclave at Guwahati, said, "In the rapidly changing geo-political scenario of the world today better cooperation and connectivity with judicious use of natural resources in a far-sighted and ecological sounded manner is the key for the overall prosperity of our region."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Terrorists, Including Killer of Cop, Neutralized in Encounter.

During the event, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Centre is laying emphasis on infrastructure and connectivity development in the Northeastern region.

While addressing event, Sitharaman said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving importance to the "Neighbourhood First" policy and also the "Act East" policy.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Encounter: Killer of Cop Among 2 JeM Terrorists Neutralized in Pulwama District.

"This focus has shown positive results," she said."Conclave like this actually focuses on issues which will have to so blend with the policy-making thinking which goes on, otherwise it's always possible to ignore something which is important," the Finance Minister said.

She further added that the Conclave has kept five 'Cs' - Commerce, Culture, Connectivity, Conservation, and Capacity building - as its focus areas.

"These five pillars essentially capture all the areas which are so critical for the development of the Northeast region," Sitharaman added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)