Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit 2025 on Tuesday, which is aimed at fostering innovation and sustainable development in the state.

The Prime Minister had arrived in the State a day earlier and visited exhibitions showcasing a wide range of investment opportunities in the State.

Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita will also be present at the summit, while Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will virtually address a session.

The Assam Cabinet has accorded the green light to investment proposals worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in the state's capital city Guwahati.

The summit is set to kick off with the approval of these Rs 1.22 lakh crore investments by the state Cabinet, and the figures are expected to soar during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit days.

Among the business leaders, N Chandrasekaran, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Sajjan Jindal, Prashant Ruia, Anil Agarwal, Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, among others, will be present at Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

High-level delegations from several countries -- Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Bhutan, and industrialists from Japan - will also converge in Guwahati. In run up to the summit, the state government has several roadshows in top Indian cities, besides overseas - the UK, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bhutan, and the UAE.

The chief minister himself led the delegation to Bhutan, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. There will be 20 thematic sessions that will bring together industry leaders, subject matter experts, and government officials to discuss key growth opportunities.

The Assam Cabinet approved amending the biotechnology; textile and apparel policies of the state to attract more investors in these areas. (ANI)

