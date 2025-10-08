Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], October 8 (ANI): A new milestone in the state's vehicle fitness testing system was marked today as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated an Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Centre near Lahoal Polytechnic at Dibrugarh.

As part of the Government of Assam's initiative to digitise and automate the state's transport services, the Chief Minister formally launched the state-of-the-art automated testing facility in Dibrugarh under the contactless transport service scheme.

Also Read | ‘Agar Shor Machaya to Aur Garam Tel Daal Doongi’: Woman Pours Boiling Oil on Husband’s Torso and Face in Delhi, Sprinkles Red Chilli Powder on His Burns; Booked.

The facility will mark a shift toward a citizen-centric service.

It may be noted that the station has been set up in collaboration with Applus ITEUVE India Pvt. Ltd. The station can test upto 10 vehicles per hour. The Fitness Testing Centre has been built with a project cost of Rs 12 crore, which is expected to enhance connectivity, transport and infrastructure.

Also Read | Lakshmi Menon Case: Kerala High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Actress in Abduction and Assault Case.

CM Sarma said that the testing centre will serve Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Dhemaji districts, fully replacing manual fitness tests. Similar centres have recently been launched in Biswaath and Jorhat.

He also said that one more centre is fully ready in North Salmara, with more in the pipeline in Barpeta, Mangaldoi and Badarpur.

He said that after the centres became functional, vehicle owners no longer need to visit the District Transport Office for fitness testing.

"Assam has now developed an environment where driving institutes and authorised fitness testing centres can issue driving licenses and fitness certificates," the Chief Minister said.

He noted that people are now in a position to receive these services directly from the testing centres instead of visiting district transport offices, and the certificates issued are valid across India.

Speaking about the newly Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Centre in Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister highlighted that the centre has mobile testing vehicles.

"Applicants can book appointments online by selecting their preferred date and time, then bring their vehicles to the centre at the scheduled time. Once the testing process is complete, the fitness certificate will be issued digitally. The centre can also test heavy vehicles such as JCBs and tractors etc," he said.

Transport Minister Jogen Mohan, Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah, a few MLAs, Chairman, ASTC Pallab Lochan Das and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)