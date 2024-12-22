Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, currently on a two-day tour of Dibrugarh, will chair a cabinet meeting on December 23.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm at the Chief Minister's Secretariat set up in Dibrugarh.

Also Read | Suicide Attempt at Sovabazar Metro Station: Kolkata Metro Services Partially Disrupted After Man Jumps in Front of Moving Train.

Chief Minister Sarma has instructed his Council of Ministers who are in Dibrugarh to attend the meeting in person. For ministers in Guwahati, he directed them to join the meeting virtually from the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dispur. Those ministers located in district headquarters outside Dibrugarh or Guwahati have been asked to participate virtually from the respective District Commissioners' offices.

It is worth noting that CM Sarma will spend two nights in Dibrugarh, with the Chief Minister's Secretariat operating from the town during this period. This initiative aims to strengthen governance, expedite grievance redressal, and improve administrative connectivity across nine districts.

Also Read | BPSC Students Protest: Tejashwi Yadav Meets Protesters, Writes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Exams Cancellation (Watch Video).

Earlier, on December 20, CM Sarma visited Nagaon and highlighted Assam's journey towards development.

"Assam is now embarking on a journey toward development, focusing on key industries such as semiconductors," CM Sarma said.

He emphasised the state's progress in infrastructure development, citing projects such as the construction of bridges over the Brahmaputra and the establishment of medical colleges and universities in every district. These efforts are significantly contributing to Assam's overall growth.

"The state government has implemented numerous schemes to ensure that poverty does not hinder access to education. These initiatives aim to empower students to become responsible citizens through education," he added.

As part of the "12 Days of Development" initiative launched by the Assam government on December 11 to accelerate development and prioritise public welfare, CM Sarma distributed various awards and benefits in Nagaon. These included the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award (scooties) under the Pragyan Bharati Scheme, bicycles for 9th-grade students under the Chief Minister's Special Scheme, and cash rewards for students scoring 75 per cent or higher in high school final examinations under the Anundoram Borooah Award.

Under the Kakati Merit Award, 3,450 students from the Nagaon district who passed the higher secondary final exams in the first division or achieved 75 per cent or higher were awarded scooties. Additionally, 1,856 students who achieved similar results in the 2024-25 high school final examinations received cash prizes under the Anundoram Borooah Award.

The Chief Minister also launched a program to distribute bicycles to 16,560 9th-grade students in Nagaon district under the Chief Minister's Special Scheme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)