Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly expanded six-lane Basistha-Jalukbari stretch of the Guwahati Bypass on Thursday.

The project is of Rs 300 crore, covering a distance of 16.448 kilometres and includes four flyovers at Basistha, Lokhra, Gorchuk and Boragaon and a vehicular underpass at Lalmati.

The bypass was launched almost 5-months ahead of the stipulated time of completion.

The road has been converted from four lanes to six lanes (3 lanes on each side) with service lanes on both sides with roadside drains.

The budgets for the four flyovers was - Boragaon (Rs 25.32 crore); Gorchuk (Rs 25.64 crore); Lokhra (Rs 31.83 crore) and Basistha (Rs 28.89 crore).

Sarma, after inaugurating the bypass, took to X. "Your journey from Guwahati airport to the city and beyond has now become signal-free as we opened a significant portion of the 6-lane Guwahati bypass under the Bharat Mala Pariyojana today."

Additionally, a vehicular underpass at Lalmati has been constructed to further enhance accessibility and ensure smoother traffic management.

With the completion of the expanded six-lane Khanapara-Jalukbari bypass, Guwahati residents can look forward to improved connectivity and enhanced transportation infrastructure, paving the way for socio-economic development and prosperity in the region. (ANI)

