Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 14 (ANI): The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday officially launched the arms licence services but clarified that the government will "only provide an arms licence" but "will not give arms".

This initiative aims to provide a sense of security to vulnerable populations and empower them to defend themselves if needed.

"We have officially launched the arms licence services as a citizen service under the Sewa Setu portal. Under this scheme, the indigenous people of the state living in bordering vulnerable areas will be able to apply for an arms licence... The government will not give arms. The government will only provide an arms licence," Assam CM told reporters here.

The goal of this initiative is to provide a sense of security to indigenous communities facing threats and vulnerabilities, particularly in regions with a history of ethnic or communal tensions, and demographic changes have posed a threat to the indigenous people of the state.

The state government has carried out a massive eviction drive against illegal encroachers in various parts of the state and freed over 1.29 lakh bighas of government land and forest land.

By empowering these communities to defend themselves, the government aims to maintain peace and stability in the region.The process of granting an arms licence includes security assessment, verification and vetting, compliance with existing laws, non-transferability, periodic review, monitoring & and reporting.

To be eligible for an arms license, applicants must be original inhabitants or indigenous Indian citizens of Assam, perceive a genuine threat to life and safety due to the vulnerability of their area of residence and reside in a vulnerable or remote area, as notified by the District Administration or assessed by authorised security agencies.

The process of granting arms licenses involves a thorough security assessment, detailed background checks and verification of credentials, compliance with existing arms laws and regulations, non-transferability of licenses, regular review of license holders to ensure continued eligibility, and ongoing monitoring and reporting to prevent misuse. (ANI)

