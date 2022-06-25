Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched a book titled 'Modi@20: Dreams Meeting Delivery' at Sankardev International Auditorium in Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 20 years in 2021 as the head of government from becoming Chief Minister to Prime Minister of India. First, he became Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 and remained in that post till he became the Prime Minister of India in 2014 and was re-elected in 2019.

A book titled 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' which was already launched at the national level, witnessed the state-wide launch in Assam, as per a statement from the Assam Chief Minister's Office.

Published by Rupa Publications India, the book is written by eminent intellectuals and writers like Nandan Nilekani, Sudha Murty, Sadguru, P.V. Sindhu, Amish Tripathi among others, the statement added.

The book is an anthology of chapters written by eminent writers elaborating and depicting the fundamental transformation that the country has gone through under the leadership of Narendra Modi as the head of the government in the last 20 years.

The book also elaborates on Modi's model of governance which has touched the lives of a cross-section of the people of the society. Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said, 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' is undoubtedly an incredible book.

"This book which encapsulates the journey of the last two decades of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the head of a democratically elected government is in fact an informative historical document of contemporary India. I am very happy and proud to be a part of the launch of this epoch-making book," he said.

He said that PM Modi after taking over the rein of office of the Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, unleashed a new model of development termed as Gujarat model in the country.

Bringing a turnaround in all sectors including agriculture, PM Modi projected the Gujarat model as a success story before the world. After being in the Chief Minister's office for nearly four terms, he with the blessings and support of all sections of the people in the country became the Prime Minister of India in 2014.

Before 2014, no government at the Centre came to power with a majority. However, ending this phenomenon, PM Modi made the turn around as the BJP-led NDA government came to power with a thumping majority, the CM said this during the event.

Sarma said that there were coalition governments in India for twenty-five years between 1989 and 2014. All the governments had a policy of compromise for political interests. It created disappointment among the common citizens.

"Many critics said public support for the BJP was a reflection of the temporary sentiments of the people. Their views were that Prime Minister Modi could never fulfil the dreams and hope that he had shown to the people. But proving such critics wrong, PM Modi was elected Prime Minister of the country for the second consecutive term with more public support in the 2019 general elections, which was unprecedented in the last five decades," he said.

The overwhelming mandate towards PM Modi in the 2019 elections was undoubtedly a reflection of the fulfilment of his dreams and hopes that he had shown to the people and his promises made to them, Sarma added.

The Chief Minister said that in October 2021, Prime Minister has completed two decades of his political career as head of a democratically elected government.

"In a country as diverse as India, it is rare to keep stirring public imagination for nearly two decades with a single thought. However, in the last twenty years, a name, an idea, has fascinated the countrymen by making such an impossible possible. That is Narendra Modi," Sarma said.

"Today PM Modi is the name of a change, Modi is the name of hope, Modi is the name of a conviction. The countrymen believe that everything is possible if Modi is there. People believe that 'Modi hai to mumkin hai'," the Chief Minister added.

Speaking on the book, Sarma said that it was undoubtedly a formidable challenge to cover through a book on the twenty eventful years of the rise of Narendra Modi to the most powerful post in the country and how this period has affected the lives of Indians.

It is quite natural for individuals to differ in their opinions on this. But there is no doubt that the articles that the Bluekraft Digital Foundation has incorporated in the book in the context of the views and personal experiences of familiar, influential and knowledgeable people in various fields have been able to successfully capture the personality of PM Modi and his contribution to the social life of India in the last two decades, Sarma added.

According to the statement, he, therefore, congratulated every functionary of the Bluekraft Digital Foundation involved in editing and compiling the book. He on this occasion also requested Rupa Publications India for taking initiative in getting the book translated into Assamese to enable readers from cross section of the society to read the book. (ANI)

