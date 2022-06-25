New Delhi, June 25: Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators have received extortion calls from gangsters following which the Delhi Police have lodged an FIR and taken up investigation.

The first call was received by Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha on June 20 from an unknown number. ‘AAP Only Anti-Dote for BJP’, Says Arvind Kejriwal

"When I informed the caller that I was in the middle of a meeting, I was sent an audio recording of the threat. I have been receiving these audio recordings, phone calls and messages constantly throughout the day since then, demanding protection money," Jha said.

The second legislator to receive similar extortion calls is Ambedkar Nagar MLA Ajay Dutt.

"I first received this threat on June 22 at around 12:30 pm. Although I did not speak much with the caller, soon after I was sent an audio recording of the threat on WhatsApp. They also sent me a written note in which they demanded Rs 5 lakh by 12 pm the following day," Dutt said.

He added that the accused introduced himself as Vicky Cobra.

"It is horrifying that someone can send such messages to an elected representatives of the people. We feel the Police are not taking the case seriously, which is unfortunate," he said.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said that based on the complaint of Jha, an FIR was registered on June 21 at the Special Cell police station under the applicable sections of IPC and IT Act.

"Today, a similar complaint was received from Ajay Dutt, who allegedly received threats from the same international number, following which another case has been registered," Nalwa said.

Nalwa informed that the Special Cell of Delhi Police is investigating the matter and is currently trying to trace the culprits.

Meanwhile, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh trained guns at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue.

"If he [Amit Shah] dislikes the legislators of AAP so much and if he cannot handle the law and order situation in the national capital, he might as well line up all our MLAs one after another and shoot them," Singh said.

