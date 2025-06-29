Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], June 29 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited the Jatiyani Village in Moran and inspected the upcoming emergency landing facility (EFL) being developed on National Highway 2.

The ELF, a strategic infrastructure project, is expected to enable fighter jets, such as Rafale, Tejas, and MiG, to land and take off on a 4.2-km stretch of road in times of emergency.

Chief Minister Sarma visited the project with senior officers from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Later, talking to reporters, the Chief Minister said that the project is expected to be completed by October 2025.

He said that once completed, the government can take steps to organise the air show.

He also said that once the project is fully functional, helicopters can land during floods.

The Centre for constructing such EFL on the NH at an interval of 50 KM to 100 km. The ELF is being constructed between Polo Club in Khatkhati and Tiloijan on an 11-km four-lane highway segment. The core 4.2-km portion, from Polo Club to Rassipathar, is being built to advanced specifications to support emergency military and civil aviation needs. During times of disasters, the road can serve as a makeshift airstrip for the Indian Air Force," the Assam Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also said that the ELF being constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force is the first such facility in Northeast India.

"Implemented by NHIDCL, this strategic project is expected to enhance disaster response and national security readiness. The Centre has approved such projects between Barama and Tihu in Lower Assam and between Hojai-Lanka and Lumding in Central Assam," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Industries, Commerce, etc. Minister Bimal Bora, MLAs Chakradhar Gogoi, Taranga Gogoi, and Susanta Borgohain, Chairman ATDC Rituparna Baruah, Group Captain Indian Air Force Ashish Dhankhar, General Manager NHIDCL Rupesh Kumar, and other senior officers were present during the Chief Minister's visit to the project. (ANI)

