Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday held a video conference at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati with the District Commissioners from across the state.

This meeting was a concerted effort to assess and deliberate on the progress of several critical initiatives - each representing a cornerstone of Assam's socio-economic advancement.

Also Read | Government Ended Licence Raj of Congress To Usher In Digital Revolution, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Among the key focal points of the discussion were Orunodoi 3.0, the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, and the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan.

During the meeting, CM Sarma underscored the significance of collaboration and efficiency in the execution of these programmes, reiterating that the path to progress must be inclusive, ensuring that the tangible impact of these initiatives reaches all corners of the state.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 71 Lakh Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj Till 6 PM Today.

Recognising the critical role of local governance, he said that henceforth, Co-District Commissioners would have a key role in overseeing the implementation of the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme. As integral members of the District Level Monitoring Committees, they would be tasked with ensuring the scheme's reach and efficacy, facilitating its execution at the grassroots level, he added.

He also provided a comprehensive review of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan, developed to foster economic self-sufficiency through entrepreneurship and gender empowerment.

Beyond these significant socio-economic initiatives, the CM also highlighted a momentous cultural event on the horizon - the mass Jhumur dance performance scheduled for February 24 at Sarusajai, which aims to set a world record.

The Assam Chief Minister issued directives for the live-streaming of the performance at tea gardens, thus allowing communities in remote areas to partake in the celebration. This initiative, which celebrates 200 years of Assam Tea, reflects Assam's unwavering pride in its tea industry - an industry that has, over the centuries, become synonymous with the state's identity.

Minister of Agriculture Atul Bora, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ashok Singhal, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture U.G. Brahma, Minister of Public Health Engineering Jayanta Malla Baruah, Minister of Finance Ajanta Neog, Minister of Cultural Affairs Bimal Bora, Minister of Hill Areas Jogen Mohan, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Nandita Gorlosa, Minister of Power Prasanta Phukan, Minister of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Kaushik Rai, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Krishnendu Paul, Minister of Labour Welfare Rupesh Gowala, Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr K K Dwivedi, along with other senior officials, were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)