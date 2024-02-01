Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects in Guwahati on Thursday.

CM Sarma laid the foundation stone for a new flyover at the Cycle Factory junction in Guwahati. He also inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 14.67 crore, which include 24 public toilets, 31 community buildings, 17 cremations, and 2 burial grounds.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Cycle Factory flyover at Lalganesh, Guwahati. Built at a cost of Rs 376 crores, it will ease connectivity at crucial junctions.

Meanwhile, in a significant move towards promoting tourism in the state, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the "Ban-Phi and Bhumipujan" programme of the "Construction of the Historical Rangghar Beautification Project" at Rangghar Beautification Project Area, Sibsagar.

Taking to 'X', CM Sarma wrote, "Constructed 280 years ago, Rang Ghar is not only Asia's oldest surviving amphitheatre but lies at the heart of Assam's Sanskriti and Sabhyata Today, I sought the blessings of our ancestors as we began beautification works to preserve this living monument for another 1,000 years."

In his post on X Assam Cabinet Minister Manoj Pegu said, " The iconic Rang Ghar is a landmark symbol of glorious Ahom dynasty and is a part of our shared cultural heritage. Govt of Assam remains committed to preserve the monument. The project will turn Rang Ghar into a world-class tourist hub. 83 bighas of land will give a new impetus to the tourism economy in Sivasagar and its adjoining areas for this project with state-of-the-art cultural centres, reservoirs, amphitheatre, etc."

'Rang Ghar' is a significant symbol of the Ahom dynasty's architectural heritage. The Assam government is aiming to project the heritage onto the world tourism map, thereby recognising its cultural and historical significance.

To be developed on 83 bighas of land, worth Rs 140.60 Cr the project will comprise of setting up of tourist information centre, boathouse, waterfront with musical fountains and boating facilities, 3,000 seat auditorium, artist village, children's playground and dining room, open-air gym, guest house, clock tower, light and sound exhibition gallery, open spaces etc.

The beautification of the iconic monument aims to promote tourism in the state. (ANI)

