Sivasagar (Assam) [India], June 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited the historic Rang Ghar in Sivasagar, the 18th-century Ahom Royal Sports Pavilion and inspected the works of the comprehensive beautification project in Sivasagar.

It is worth noting that the historic Rang Ghar is an 18th-century Royal sports pavilion and a symbol of Assam's rich heritage.

The government has initiated a comprehensive beautification project for this historical site to preserve and promote it as an attractive tourist destination.

The Chief Minister stated that the Rang Ghar beautification project will rejuvenate the architectural wonder of the Rang Ghar and make it stand out on the global tourist stage. The government has initiated the project.

He stated that the preservation of indigenous monuments and traditions has always been a top priority for the government. It may be noted that the sprawling project will cover a large area. The amphitheatre has the distinction of being the first theatre in Asia.

Chief Minister Sarma said that the beautification work is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed within the next 16 to 18 months.

The Chief Minister, during his visit, also inspected the proposal for an RCC-lined covered canal to address the issue of rainwater accumulation in Sivasagar.

He also reviewed the ongoing construction of the Sivasagar Medical College and Sivasagar Cancer Care Hospital at Demow and received an update on the progress. The institutions are envisioned as a state-of-the-art centre of excellence, equipped with advanced medical facilities to meet the healthcare needs of the region.

Moreover, the Chief Minister also chaired a review meeting with senior officials and directed them to ensure the timely and smooth completion of the project. Once operational, the facility will significantly bolster the medical infrastructure and provide high-quality care to the people of the state.

Chief Minister Sarma, during his visit, also inspected and reviewed the progress of the Harmatigarh Bridge over the river Dikhow. Once completed, the bridge will facilitate transportation in the Sivasagar district.

The Chief Minister also visited the site of the rig explosion in Bhatiapara, Barichuk area of the Rudrasagar oil field.

He advised ONGC and the district administration to take necessary measures to compensate those affected by the incident. He also expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, ONGC and the district administration for their tireless efforts in stopping the gas leak and thanked local residents for their patience and cooperation.

Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, MLAs Susanta Borgohain, Taranga Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi and senior officers were present during the Chief Minister's visit to the sites. (ANI)

