New Delhi, June 30: Markets are expected to begin Monday’s session on a strong note, with several key developments over the weekend likely to drive stock-specific action. Investors scouting for stocks to buy or sell today, June 30, should keep an eye on companies in infrastructure, defence, energy, and financial services. Positive triggers such as major order wins, overseas acquisitions, capital infusions, and dividend announcements are expected to influence sentiment.

PSU banks may also remain active amid the government's credit growth push, while themes like renewables and capital goods could see sustained interest. As we enter a new week, below are the stocks to buy or sell on Monday, June 30.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (NSE: MazDock): The board of the state-owned defence shipbuilder has approved acquiring a controlling stake in Sri Lanka-listed Colombo Dockyard PLC for USD 52.96 million (around INR 452 crore). The acquisition from Japan's Onomichi Dockyard marks a strategic global expansion for Mazagon Dock.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (NSE: BHEL): BHEL has secured a large order from Adani Power to supply equipment and oversee work for six 800 MW thermal power units. The order win is likely to boost the company’s order book and investor sentiment.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd (NSE: PEL): Piramal has invested INR 700 crore into its wholly-owned subsidiary Piramal Finance Ltd through a rights issue. The funds will support business operations and growth needs.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (NSE: HAL): HAL has declared a final dividend of INR 15 per share for FY25, amounting to 300% of the share’s face value. August 21 is the record date for eligibility.

ITD Cementation India Ltd (NSE: ITDCEM): The company has won an international contract worth USD 67.4 million (around INR 580 crore) to construct a jetty for the Ruwais LNG project in Abu Dhabi.

These developments could drive action in Monday's trade, making the mentioned stocks worth watching.

