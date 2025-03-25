Guwahati (Assam), March 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, at the latter's official residence in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, focused on discussions regarding the rejuvenation of Silsako Beel (wetland) and various projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam, an official statement said.

The statement also mentioned that during the meeting, both leaders deliberated extensively on strategies to restore Silsako Beel, a significant wetland in the state, alongside other initiatives aimed at enhancing water supply and management under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma took to X, stating, "Today in New Delhi, I had a very good meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @CRPaatil Ji. We spoke at length about our plans to rejuvenate Silsako Beel and other issues pertaining to the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam." (ANI)

