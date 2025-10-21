Baksa (Assam) [India], October 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Lakshmipur A Block village in Baksa district in the aftermath of a recent law and order situation that arose outside the Baksa District Jail.

The incident occurred during the transfer of two accused individuals of Zubeen Garg's death to the District Jail.

The unrest led to police firing to contain the situation, resulting in injuries to two individuals, namely Dipak Medhi and Bidyut Kalita.

During his visit, the Chief Minister met with the families of the injured and handed over cheques of Rs. 2 lakh each to support their medical treatment.

He also assured them that the Government of Assam is fully committed to extending further financial support for their treatment and recovery.

CM Sarma paid his respects at the Hari Mandir in Lakshmipur A Block and interacted with the villagers.

Acknowledging their continued cooperation in maintaining peace and harmony, the Chief Minister urged them to support the state's development efforts.

He emphasised that ensuring justice for Zubeen Garg remains the government's top priority and that the investigation is proceeding in the right direction and is being taken seriously.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced a financial grant of Rs 10 lakh for the development of the Hari Mandir. He also offered prayers at the local Shiv Temple and announced an additional Rs 10 lakh for its development.

Guardian Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, MLA Phanidhar Talukdar, Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, and other senior officers were present during the visit. (ANI)

