Jaipur, October 21: A mysterious explosion on Diwali caused panic in the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RICO) industrial area of Jaisalmer, located near the India-Pakistan border, officials said on Tuesday. The blast occurred at a marble factory and is under investigation by the Indian Army.

The incident took place late Monday night when a loud explosion startled workers and nearby residents. Arjundas, a factory worker, initially assumed the noise was from a Diwali firecracker. However, upon inspection, he noticed a hole in the tin shed roof and a small fire burning on the floor. He extinguished the fire and went to bed, unaware of the gravity of the situation. Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Blast: Major Explosion As LPG Tanker Collides With Truck; Charred Remains Found at Site; Tanker Driver, Attendant Missing.

The next morning, Arjundas discovered a heavy metallic object lying on the floor. The object resembled a shell and had the markings "51 mm" and "ILLG" inscribed on it. A parachute was also found nearby, suggesting the object may have descended slowly before impact. Alarmed, the worker immediately informed the factory owner, who in turn alerted local authorities.

Kotwali Police Officer Premdan Ratanu arrived at the spot with his team, sealed off the area, and initiated a formal investigation. The object was secured, and the Indian Army was called in for expert assessment. Preliminary observations suggest the object may be a military illumination shell -- a type of projectile used for lighting up areas during nighttime operations. Bikaner Gas Cylinder Blast: 9 Killed, Several Injured as Cylinder Explodes in Shop in Rajasthan (See Pics and Video).

However, no official confirmation has been given, and authorities are awaiting a detailed report from Army specialists. The incident has raised concerns due to the factory's proximity to the International Border, and security agencies are treating it with utmost seriousness. The possibility of a cross-border misfire, accidental drift, or other military origin is being explored. Residents in the area remain on alert, and the administration has urged people to report any suspicious objects or activity. The investigation is underway.

