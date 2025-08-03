Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 3 (ANI): Assam Congress under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi is preparing to form the next government by defeating Himanta Biswa Sarma in the 2026 assembly elections.

At an extended executive meeting held at the Manabendra Sharma Complex in Guwahati on Sunday, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, mentioned that the party was preparing to form a new government on the basis of progressive land policies and economic development.

"The people of Assam now seek change through elections. They are yearning to be freed from the misrule of Himanta Biswa Sarma, which has become synonymous with authoritarianism and corruption. Today, not just in Assam but across the nation, every citizen, including children and women, bears a debt burden of Rs 50,000 per head. To rescue the country from this unstable economic condition, people are demanding change--and in Assam too, the Congress, under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi, is preparing to form the next government by defeating Himanta Biswa Sarma in 2026," Singh said at the meeting.

Speaking on the party's future plans, Singh stated that the Congress would launch a massive campaign in September against the corruption of Himanta Biswa Sarma, claiming that the campaign would rob the sleep of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders

Gogoi, also the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, said, "Congress is committed to ensuring constitutional protection and liberating Assam from autocratic governance."

The party leader also noted the participation from representatives of various communities across the state in the meeting.

The meeting also included long deliberations on the protection of the rights and interests of indigenous people. Furthermore, significant economic and political resolutions were also adopted. These resolutions adopted included comprehensive proposals for the reformation of the economy, rescue of indebted Assam, employment opportunities, and ensuring an inclusive and equitable development for all citizens.

Addressing a post-meeting press conference, Gogoi said the people of Assam are fed up with the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.

He accused the regime of targeting linguistic and religious minorities with injustice, and launching inhumane eviction drives against Bodos, Tiwas, Karbis, Rabhas, Mishings, and others under the guise of development. These evictions, he said, were carried out in violation of court orders.

In this context, Gogoi announced that the Congress will implement reforms in both land and economic policy to support the people.

He promised that land "illegally" held by the CM and ministers, acquired under the pretence of safeguarding land rights, will be redistributed to the poor through a decision in the very first Cabinet meeting of the new Congress government.

He added that it was his duty to fulfil the declaration made by Rahul Gandhi during his Sualkuchi rally--that the people of Assam will see CM Himanta Biswa Sarma behind bars.

Starting in September, the Congress will intensify its organisational activities and begin a series of campaigns against the BJP's corruption.

MP Gogoi further accused both the Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma governments of deceiving people with false promises, having failed to implement the Bipul Sharma Report, Harishankar Brahma's land policy, the ST status of six communities, and Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

Gogoi said that people have now called upon the Congress to lead the fight against these lies and deceptions. Representatives of various communities have united with Congress, determined to fight the communal politics of the BJP and RSS.

He also announced that on the upcoming Independence Day, August 15, the Congress will organise Tiranga Yatras across districts and blocks of Assam.

After adopting several crucial resolutions, over 200 members from the Bodo, Karbi, Rabha, and tea garden communities formally joined the Congress. Today's meeting witnessed participation from over 350 Congress leaders and workers.

In addition to AICC leaders Jitendra Singh (in charge of Assam), Prithviraj Sathe, Manoj Chauhan, Vikas Upadhyay, and Election Coordination Committee Chairman Debabrata Saikia, the meeting also included Manifesto Committee Chairman Pradyut Bordoloi, Campaign Committee Chairman Bhupen Bora, Election Management Committee Chairman Ripun Bora, and Working Presidents Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, and Pradip Sarkar.

District Congress Presidents from all 35 districts of Assam attended, along with senior APCC leaders and former MPs Paban Singh Ghatowar, Bolin Kuli, Abdul Hamid, and Abdul Khaleque.

Also present were Meera Barthakur (President, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress), Deep Bayan (President, Seva Dal), Jubayer Anam (President, Youth Congress), Kaushik Kashyap (President, NSUI), and heads of various committees and departments.

General Secretaries Bipul Gogoi and Pradyut Bhuyan provided key organisational support in conducting the extended executive meeting. (ANI)

