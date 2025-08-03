Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of 11 pilgrims after their vehicle plunged into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

At least eleven people were killed today after a vehicle carrying pilgrims fell into a canal in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred under the limits of Itia Thok Police Station.

The PMO India, in a post on X, said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to an accident in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the post wrote.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu extended condolences, calling the incident "extremely tragic".

President Murmu prayed for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.

In a post on X, Murmu wrote, "The news of the deaths of many people in a vehicle accident in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely tragic. I express my deep condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed deep sorrow and called the incident "extremely heart-wrenching."

The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and directed officials to ensure immediate medical attention for the injured.

The CM took cognisance of the accident in Gonda and expressed condolences to the bereaved families, as per the CMO statement. He has directed the officials to reach the spot and speed up the relief operations. He has also directed for the proper medical treatment of the injured. (ANI)

