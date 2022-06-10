Chirang (Assam) [India], June 10 (ANI): A local court in Assam's Chirang district has sentenced a teacher to six years of imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl last year.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. The Special Judge (POCSO), Bijni on Thursday passed a judgment for imprisonment for six years to Sanjib Kumar Ray who is a tutorial teacher in the Chirang district.

Following the incident last year, the family members of the victim had lodged a complaint before the police in February this year and the police had registered a case under Sections of IPC and POCSO Act at Bijni Police Station. Advocate Prabin Deb Roy said that the Additional District and Session Judge and Special Judge (POCSO) Court passed the final judgment in connection with the sexually abusing case which was registered at Bjijni police station. "The court has awarded imprisonment for six years to accused person Sanjib Kumar Ray and imposed fine of Rs 10,000, in default of payment of which to undergo simple imprisonment for a further period of six months under section 10 of POCSO Act," the Advocate said. (ANI)

