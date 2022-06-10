The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare the HS or class 12 results today, June 10. Although the results will be officially announced at 11 pm, the results will be available on the website from 12 noon. Further, students will receive the official marksheets from their respective schools from June 20. All those students who appeared for these examinations can check their respective results at the official websites- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The result can also be accessed via SMS. Students have to SMS WB12 registration number to 56070, 5676750 or 56263. The results will be available on websites, SMS, and apps only after 11 am. UP Board Result 2022 Date: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results Expected by June 15 at upresults.nic.in; Check Details Here

WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th HS Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit any one of the official website – wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HS result screen on the home page

Step 3: Fill in registration number/ roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen after which students can download it and get a printout later.

After the announcement of the WB 12th class results, students must collect their original mark sheets and other documents from their respective schools. With these certificates, they can apply for entrance tests and admission to medical, engineering, and other undergraduate courses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2022 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).