Guwahati, Jul 23 (PTI) Four more persons died in flood-related incidents in Assam on Thursday, with the governor stressing on the need to find a permanent solution to the perennial problem.

A total of 28.32 lakh people in 26 of the state's 33 districts have been affected by the deluge, a government report said.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas and said he would request the Centre to find a permanent solution to the problems of flood and erosion in the state.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also visited the areas affected by the deluge in Darrang and Kamrup districts.

One person each died at Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Morigaon and Golaghat districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in a bulletin.

The number of people who have lost their lives in floods and landslides in the northeastern state so far this year has gone up to 119. While 93 of them died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

Nearly 1.19 lakh hectares of crop area have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA bulletin said.

Every year, the flood and its resultant effects on land cause widespread erosion and take a toll on the socio-economic condition of the state, the governor said in a statement.

"Taking on the problem annually will not suffice and therefore, I would recommend and reach out to the Centre for its help to find out a permanent and scientific solution to this perennial problem," he added.

After the aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Baksa, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Dhubri and Udalguri districts, Mukhi asked the state government to reach out to every affected person and ensure that nobody goes hungry.

