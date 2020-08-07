Guwahati, Aug 7 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam further improved on Friday as the water receded from four more districts and currently 12,528 people and 5,375 hectare of cropland across six districts are affected, a government bulletin said.

Flood water ebbed from Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Kamrup and Nagaon districts since Thursday when 84,100 people in 177 villages of 10 districts were hit by the calamity.

Also Read | Air India Express Flight With 180 Passengers Skids Off Runway In Kerala's Kozhikode: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

Goalpara has been the worst-affected district for the last several days.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its bulletin that only Dhemaji, Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Kamrup Metropolitan and Morigaon districts are affected by the deluge now.

Also Read | Baby Elephant Found Dead Under Achankovil Bridge in Kerala's Pathanamthitta District.

Kokrajhar is now the worst-hit district with 4,272 people affected, while 3,000 people in Baksa, 2,030 in Morigaon and 1,958 are suffering from the calamity respectively, ASDMA said.

Flood and landslides claimed 136 lives this year in Assam. While 110 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

With the improvement in flood situation, only two district authorities are running a couple of relief camps and distribution centres where 201 people are currently lodged.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, the bulletin said.

Breach of an embankment was reported from Kachunil under Binni subdivision in Baksa district, ASDMA said.

The deluge has so far claimed the lives of 157 animals, while 174 others were rescued in Kaziranga National Park, the bulletin said. PTI ESB NN NN 08072052 NNNN thought I might as well give it to them. Yeah, maybe I won't do it the next few days.” Juvan will next face Camila Giorgi, who became the fourth Italian to progress to the second round after beating Rebecca Peterson 7-5, 6-4.

Sara Errani, Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini won their first-round matches on Monday.

Top-seeded Petra Martic eased into the second round with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Alison Van Uytvanck. The Croatian will face Russian qualifier Ludmilla Samsonova, who beat Kirsten Flipkens 6-4, 6-2.

“It's been such a long break and I don't think anyone knows what to expect when the real match comes," Martic said.

"I really just tried to focus on my own game and tried to enjoy the fact that we are back on court again and I think I managed both.” Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit is also through after recovering from 3-0 down in the second set to defeat Patricia Maria ?ig 6-3, 6-3.

But fifth-seeded Elise Mertens lost 6-4, 6-1 to Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who will next play Paolini.

Lucky loser Océane Dodin rallied from a set down to beat Tamara Zidanšek 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Fiona Ferro triumphed 6-2, 6-1 over Nadia Podoroska.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)