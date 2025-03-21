Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 21 (ANI): In pursuant of its sustained efforts to complement enforcement agencies' action to prevent wildlife crimes and facilitate synergised action, premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak has helped the Assam Forest Department deploy a unit of anti-poaching K9 dogs along with a trained handler in rhino-bearing Laokhowa-Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary (LBWLS) in Nagaon district of Assam.

The deployment of a K9 sniffer dog unit along with the trained handler in LBWLS was put into effect today, as per the logistical support provided by the Assam Forest Department in general and the authority of LBWLS in particular, according to the Aaranyak press statement.

The K9 sniffer dog unit of the Belgian Malinois (Female) breed has completed training recently and will be available around the clock to support the forest field staff deployed at Laokhowa Burhachapori WLS, which is a part of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve for the purpose of mounting surveillance and other related activities.

As per the statement, the K9 Dog Unit is a key component of the Legal and Advocacy Division of Aaranyak. Its purpose is to prevent wildlife crimes through synergised action among enforcement agencies.

Comprising Belgian Malinois dogs and their handlers, the unit has been actively involved in assisting forest and police officials in anti-poaching operations in Assam's other rhino-bearing areas: Kaziranga National Park, Orang National Park, Manas National Park, and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

