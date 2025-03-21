Noida, March 21: A tragic case in Greater Noida has highlighted a rare but deadly mode of rabies transmission—consumption of milk from an infected animal. A woman from a rural area succumbed to the virus after drinking milk from a cow that had been bitten by a rabid stray dog. The family, unaware of the infection, continued consuming the cow’s milk even after it began showing symptoms. While the cow was later vaccinated, the woman did not seek medical attention, which proved fatal.

According to sources, the cow had recently given birth, and its milk was consumed by several villagers. After the infection was confirmed, at least ten people sought post-exposure rabies vaccinations, but the woman did not. Tamil Nadu: Suspected Rabies Patient Dies by Suicide in Isolation Ward Hours After Admission at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital; Probe Underway.

She later developed severe symptoms, including hydrophobia (fear of water), panic episodes, and aggressive reactions to light. Despite her family rushing her to multiple hospitals, she was turned away and eventually died at home. Cat Bite Takes Life in Karnataka: Woman Dies of Rabies After Being Bitten by Pet Cat in Shivamogga, Know All About Viral Infection.

The incident has caused panic in the village, as many had consumed the same milk. Health officials have urged all exposed individuals to seek immediate medical attention. Experts warn that rabies, which affects the nervous system, can spread not only through bites but also through saliva entering open wounds or mucous membranes.

