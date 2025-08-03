Morigaon (Assam) [India], August 2 (ANI): The Assam Forest department has provided a compensation amount of Rs 2.17 lakh to 29 farmers of Mayong adjoining to Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district for crop damage caused by animals.

Pranjal Baruah, Forest Ranger of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, said that the farmers of Mayong applied for the compensation at Range Forest Officer, Pobitora this year and based on their request, the forest department has released Rs 7500 to each farmer for the damage caused by straying animals like Rhino, Buffalo, Wild boars, etc to their crops like Maize, Rice, Mustard, etc in the last crop season.

"The Forest department has provided Rs 2,17,500 as compensation to 29 farmers of Mayong area. Most of the damages were faced by the farmers of Satibheti and Rajamayong area due to straying buffalo. The dedicated team at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has been tirelessly working to mitigate the impact of stray animals, successfully returning them to their natural habitat with the assistance of departmental elephants and 13 newly established Anti Depredation Squads in nearby villages," Pranjal Baruah said.

He further said that, equipped with essential resources, these squads have been instrumental in raising awareness and addressing the challenges posed by wildlife venturing outside the sanctuary during the lean season.

"This proactive approach not only safeguards the animals but also provides much-needed relief to farmers who rely on agriculture for their livelihoods throughout the year," Pranjal Baruah said. (ANI)

