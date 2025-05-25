Jorhat (Assam) [India], May 25 (ANI): Congress MP from Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi, on Saturday called for a detailed investigation into alleged illegal coal mining and syndicates operating in Assam and Meghalaya.

Addressing a press conference at the District Congress Bhawan in Jorhat, Gogoi claimed that a "coal mafia" is thriving under political protection and linked it to changes in Assam's leadership.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg Districts As Heavy Rainfall Likely Across State; Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

Gogoi told ANI, "Yesterday in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a Rising North East summit where he spoke of private investment. I wrote to him the same day highlighting the ground reality in Assam and Meghalaya -- the illegal coal syndicate."

He referred to an Enforcement Directorate action from April, claiming it revealed how coal illegally mined in Meghalaya is transported into Assam using forged documents, with alleged bribes of Rs1.5 lakh per truck. "This money is hoarded at various spots in Guwahati," he said.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Parts of National Capital Face Severe Waterlogging After Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm (Watch Videos).

The Congress MP said no significant action had been taken by the governments of Assam or Meghalaya. "This reminds me of the Umrangshu incident where nine labourers died in an illegal rat-hole mine. A subsequent probe revealed 245 such operations in Assam. This could not happen without political protection," Gogoi alleged.

He added, "There has been no serious investigation into the coal syndicate. No serious arrests. The Assam government remains silent. So does Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma."

Gogoi further alleged that former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was removed for attempting to dismantle the syndicate. "Sonowal came to power promising to end the coal syndicate. But perhaps his actions did not sit well with Himanta Biswa Sarma and his colleagues, leading to his removal despite leading his party to victory a second time."

He also criticised the Prime Minister for not visiting shelling victims in Poonch. "It's unfortunate that the PM is addressing rallies in Bihar while people in Poonch suffer. A special session in Parliament should be convened to discuss these issues once delegations return from abroad," Gogoi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)