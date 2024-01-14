Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 14 (ANI): As Assam gears up to celebrate harvest festival Magh Bihu, people thronged markets in Guwahati to buy traditional food Meji (made of bamboo, leaves and thatch), and various dishes, including Pitha (rice cake), fresh cream, thick creamy curd, golden honey, and different types of Laddus, made from coconut, jaggery, sesame seeds, rice flour, puffed rice.

Magh Bihu is a harvest festival celebrated in Assam and it marks the end of the harvesting season in the region. Magh Bihu is observed on the first day of Magh month as per Bengali Panjika. Magh Bihu is the Assam celebration of Sankranti and the celebrations last for a week. The festival of Magh Bihu is dedicated to Agni, the Lord of Fire. However, in the rest of India, the festival of Sankranti is dedicated to Surya, the Sun Lord.

Magh Bihu is a synonym of feasts and bonfires which begin one day before Magh Bihu. The day preceding Magh Bihu is known as Uruka which is the last day of Poush month as per the Assamese calendar. On Uruka day people erect makeshift huts, known as Meji, from bamboo, leaves and thatch. The food for feasting is prepared inside Meji and a community feast is held on Uruka night. The Meji is burned the next morning and the ashes are scattered on the farmlands to increase fertility.

Magh Bihu is also known as Bhogali Bihu and Maghar Domahi.

Magh Bihu, or Bhogali Bihu, marks the end of harvesting season in the local month of Magh during mid-January and the people of the state celebrate the festival with community feasts after the annual harvest. (ANI)

