Baripada, January 14: A 28-year-old man died while playing cricket in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Sunday, police said. Bikash Kar, a resident of Manatri in Baisinga police station area, suddenly fell unconscious on the ground while a cricket match was underway, they said. The cricket match was going on at the Manatri mini stadium, they added.

He was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. The reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained, police said. Odisha Shocker: Block Development Officer Dies by Suicide in Official Residence in Balasore, Investigation Underway.

The body was sent to the PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for postmortem examination. A case of unnatural death was registered and an investigation is underway, police said.

