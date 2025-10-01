Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 1 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday attended the 75th Assam Police Day celebrations held at the 1st Assam Commando Battalion at Mandakata.

The occasion was celebrated to mark a momentous milestone in the illustrious journey of Assam Police.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all officers, personnel, and their families on the platinum jubilee of the force.

Describing the day as both a celebration and a reaffirmation of the commitment to law and order, justice, and public safety, Acharya expressed deep happiness while taking the salute at the grand ceremonial parade.

"The precision, discipline, and coordination displayed by the jawans are a true reflection of the dedication, training, and courage of our police personnel," he remarked.

Highlighting Assam Police's distinct identity, the Governor praised its indomitable courage, unmatched resolve, and people-centric approach.

He paid solemn tribute to the brave officers and jawans who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, acknowledging the profound contribution of their families to the nation.

"The peace and security ensured by Assam Police are the foundation of the state's growth and prosperity," Acharya said.

He emphasised the evolving nature of modern threats, ranging from cybercrime to border security, communal tensions, and the activities of anti-social elements and called for greater vigilance, technological empowerment, and enhanced community cooperation.

He underscored the importance of public trust, stating, "The stronger the bridge of trust between the police and the people, the more unshakable our internal security will be."

Applauding Assam Police's citizen-first approach, he commended its leadership in tackling drug abuse, human trafficking, environmental protection, and preservation of cultural heritage, as examples of modern, humane policing.

The Governor, on the occasion, asked all stakeholders to envision a future-ready police force that is technologically advanced, ethically grounded, and sensitive to the needs of vulnerable people. He reiterated the call for transparency, discipline, innovation, and empathy as the core values guiding the force.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SMART policing that is strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable, and transparent, the Governor praised Assam Police for aligning with this framework and fulfilling its responsibilities with dedication.

Governor Acharya called upon every police officer and jawan to renew their pledge of loyalty to their oath, uniform, and duty, and to strive for excellence in service to the people of Assam.

The Governor invoked the immortal words of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan "Dekhotkoi Mumai Dangor Nohoy" and stated that these words resonate with the activities of Assam police.

Appreciating the dedication of the police personnel who participated in the parade despite heavy rains, the Governor commended their exemplary commitment.

Undeterred by the inclement weather, he also took the Guard of Honour, expressing his solidarity with the force and extending his respect for their service.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh also spoke on the occasion. A host of senior officers of Assam Police and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

