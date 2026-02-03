NewsVoir

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 3: Delhi Public School, Visakhapatnam, recently conducted a professional development session for its teaching faculty, focusing on Assessment for Learning (AfL) and data-driven teaching strategies for K-12 education. The session was led by Mourya Viswanadha, an education professional working at the intersection of teaching, learning, and educational technology, reinforcing the school's continued emphasis on reflective teaching practices and future-ready education.

The interactive session brought together teachers from DPS Anandapuram and DPS Lawsons Bay Colony, creating a collaborative platform to examine how assessment can move beyond traditional evaluation and instead support continuous learning and instructional improvement.

Rather than adopting a lecture-based format, the session encouraged dialogue, reflection, and peer exchange. Teachers explored how assessment practices influence student motivation, engagement, and confidence, and discussed ways to integrate feedback meaningfully into everyday classroom instruction.

A key highlight of the session was the use of Think-Pair-Share methodology, allowing teachers to reflect individually, collaborate in small groups, and share insights collectively. This approach mirrored the very principles of Assessment for Learning, reinforcing the idea that assessment is not an endpoint, but an ongoing process that informs teaching and supports student growth in real time.

Discussions also extended to the role of data in education -- not as a source of pressure, but as a tool to better understand learner needs, personalise instruction, and support informed pedagogical decisions. Teachers shared classroom experiences, challenges, and strategies, making the session deeply contextual and practice-oriented.

For Mourya Viswanadha, the session carried special significance, as it marked a full-circle moment of engaging professionally with educators who had once been part of his own learning journey. The exchange underscored the continuity of education, where students evolve into professionals who contribute back to the learning ecosystem.

Speaking about the initiative, DPS Visakhapatnam reiterated its commitment to continuous professional development and reflective practice among educators. The school believes that meaningful educational change begins with conversations, collaboration, and a shared willingness to learn and adapt.

The initiative further strengthens Delhi Public School, Visakhapatnam's commitment to academic excellence, reflective teaching, and continuous professional development, reinforcing its position among the Best Schools in Visakhapatnam that consistently invest in progressive, student-centred educational practices.

