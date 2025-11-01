Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 1 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the "Amar Saheed Shraddhanjali" and paid homage to the brave sons of the State who made supreme sacrifices in defence of the nation by laying floral wreaths at the Assam State War Memorial, at Dighalipukhuri, Guwahati, on Saturday.

The initiative of Amar Saheed Shraddhanjali was approved by the Governor during a recent meeting of the State Management Committee of the Rajya Sainik Board, Assam.

The event was organised by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, inspired by the monthly homage ceremony held at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

During the occasion, families of the martyred soldiers laid wreaths in honour of their brave sons and husbands who made the sacrifices in line of duty. This time, Mamoni Sarma, mother of Captain Gautam Sarma, Thageswari Das, mother of Gunner Uddhab Das and Deepali Deka Barman, wife of Naib Subedar Baikuntha Barman, were invited.

Their participation lent deep emotional significance to the ceremony, which marked the beginning of a noble tradition of monthly tributes to the martyrs of Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya bowed in reverence to the indomitable courage, unwavering sense of duty, and selfless devotion of the martyrs.

"Though they are no longer with us physically, their bravery, patriotism, and immortal sacrifice continue to inspire us to serve our Motherland with the same dedication," the Governor stated.

Expressing deep respect to the families of the martyrs, the Governor said that the supreme sacrifice of their dear ones is inspiring. He noted that the families have borne their irreparable loss with dignity, patience, and courage, and that the nation shall forever remember their contribution.

The Governor, moreover, made special mention of three immortal sons of Assam who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He recalled the supreme sacrifice of Gunner Uddhab Das of the 197 Field Regiment, who displayed extraordinary courage during the Kargil War on 24th June 1999 and attained martyrdom at Tiger Hill.

He also remembered Captain Gautam Sharma of the 8th Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, who laid down his life on 3rd June 2007 in the Ustad Sector while saving a fellow soldier.

The Governor further paid tribute to Naib Subedar Baikuntha Burman, who on 2nd March 1997, in the Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, sacrificed his life while performing his duty.

The Governor said that the valiant sons Naib Subedar Baikuntha Burman, Captain Gautam Sharma, and Gunner Uddhab Das will forever be remembered in the annals of India's heroic legacy, adding that their devotion and sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations.

"Today's memorial ceremony is not just a tribute but a collective pledge to uphold the ideals of our martyrs," the Governor observed, adding, "Their stories of courage must continue to inspire future generations, strengthening our national spirit and sense of duty."

The program was attended by Lieutenant General (Retd.) Rana Pratap Kalita, Air Marshal (Retd) Anjan Kumar Gogoi, Lieutenant General (Retd.) PK Bharali, Major General AK Sharma, GOC, 51 Sub Area, Director, Sainik Welfare, Brigadier Palash Choudhury, families of soldiers killed in line of duty, along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

