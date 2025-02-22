Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 22 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended a conference on Higher Education in Assam 2025, at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati on Saturday and said that education was necessary for society's development.

The conference was also attended by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

The conference which was organized by the Raj Bhavan in association with the Department of Higher Education saw the participation of Vice Chancellors of the universities both public and private and the Principals of Autonomous colleges and renowned academicians.

Governor Acharya, also the Chancellor of the state's universities, addressed the gathering with a message focused on the future of higher education in the state.

Addressing the conference, the Governor said that education is the backbone of any society's development, and higher education, in particular, serves as the foundation for a nation's intellectual, scientific, and social progress.

"Review meetings provide an invaluable opportunity to track achievements, address challenges and make informed decisions that drive improvement," Governor Acharya said.

He also said that the frequent meetings promote accountability, encourage transparency, and foster collaboration which are essential for building a productive and efficient educational system.

The Governor underscored Assam's potential as an educational hub, highlighting the state's evolution from ancient Vedic learning to its present-day stature as home to prestigious universities, colleges, and institutions.

He reflected on the importance of continued innovation in the higher education sector, urging the academic fraternity to adopt modern teaching methodologies, digital platforms, and research-driven solutions to tackle contemporary challenges.

Among the key issues addressed during the conference was the disconnect between academic curricula and industry requirements.

Governor Acharya called for stronger partnerships between universities and industries to provide students with practical skills, internships, and vocational training, all of which are vital for enhancing employability and fostering economic growth.

Governor Acharya also emphasised the need for inclusive education, stressing that higher education must be accessible to all students, regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds. He also laid emphasis on research and international collaboration, advocating for a greater focus on cutting-edge research, interdisciplinary studies, and partnerships with global institutions.

He also highlighted the importance of transparent governance, policy reforms, and a strong regulatory framework to ensure the continued quality of the state's higher education institutions.

In tackling the issue of dropout rates, Governor Acharya highlighted several strategies, including mentorship programs, career counselling, and targeted interventions for relatively high-risk students. He also underscored the role of faculty members in shaping young minds, stressing plans to fill vacant teaching positions promptly, and improving recruitment and training processes.

Further, the Governor pointed out that the adoption of the e-SAMARTH platform could significantly enhance transparency in data management across institutions. He also advocated for the implementation of a common academic calendar and a uniform grading system to ensure fairness and consistency in academic evaluation.

Highlighting the importance of digital learning, Governor Acharya hailed Assam's progress on the SWAYAM platform, encouraging further participation and the integration of online courses into university curricula.

He also recognised the importance of gender inclusivity and advocated for encouraging more female participation, particularly in technical education.Governor Acharya also addressed the implementation of a Grievance Redressal Mechanism, ensuring that concerns--whether academic, administrative, or personal--are handled fairly and transparently.

Acharya also spoke about the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, lauding Assam's strides in aligning with the visionary framework laid by NEP 2020. He stated that the NEP 2020, with its emphasis on holistic, flexible, and multidisciplinary education, will guide Assam toward becoming a national model for educational excellence.

The Governor concluded by calling for collective action to bring this vision to life, emphasizing that education is the key to progress and that NEP 2020 is the roadmap to achieving this goal and expediting the country's transformation into Viksit Bharat.

The Governor emphasised the importance of cultivating swachhata habits in students, urging academicians to take the lead in this endeavour. He also stressed the need to implement the National Service Scheme (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), and Scouts and Guides in educational institutions to foster a sense of responsibility and patriotism among students.

Advisor to Raj Bhavan Secretariat Harbansh Dixit, Advisor, Higher Education Government of Assam, Prof. Debabratata Das, Commissioner & Secretary to the Governor of Assam SS Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary Higher Education Narayan Konwar along with a host of other senior officers were present in the conference. (ANI)

