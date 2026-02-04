Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], February 4 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday attended the 22nd Upendra Nath Brahma 'Soldier of Humanity' Award, 2025, ceremony held at the Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma Auditorium, Bodoland University, Kokrajhar.

The prestigious award was conferred upon Her Majesty Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, Queen Mother of the Kingdom of Bhutan, in recognition of her exemplary humanitarian services and compassionate leadership.

The Queen Mother of Bhutan personally attended the ceremony and graciously accepted the award, which comprises a citation, a memento of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, traditional Bodo Aronai, Dokhna, Gwmgra, Endi Sadar, and a cash award of Rs 2 lakh.

The award was presented to the Queen Mother of Bhutan in recognition of her lifelong humanitarian contributions, particularly her visionary leadership of the Tarayana Foundation, which has played a transformative role in rural development, women's empowerment, education, healthcare, and the preservation of cultural heritage across Bhutan.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya described the occasion as more than a felicitation and award presentation ceremony.

He termed the award ceremony a powerful reaffirmation of collective commitment to human dignity, compassion, moral values, and social justice.

"The gracious presence of Her Majesty had further elevated the significance of the event and termed it a privilege to welcome her on behalf of the people of Assam. Presentation of the award to Her Majesty is a perfect tribute to the personality who has been steadfast in her mission of humanitarian service and championing the cause of human dignity," the Governor said.

The Governor observed that the 'Soldier of Humanity' Award, instituted in 2004 by the Upendra Nath Brahma Trust, is dedicated to the ideals and philosophy of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, whose life was rooted in sacrifice, courage, and service to humanity.

He recalled that Bodofa encouraged social transformation through dialogue and democratic values, upholding freedom, equality, and fraternity as the cornerstones of his vision.

Highlighting Bodofa's contribution to society, Acharya said that despite severe economic challenges, he emerged as a distinguished leader and devoted his life to social justice, human rights, and inclusive development. His ardent belief that every community has the right to preserve its language, culture, and identity continues to inspire generations.

The Governor also referred to the declaration of 31 March as Chatra Divas (Students' Day) by the Government of Assam as a fitting tribute to the man whose life is an example for the students.

"The naming of a street and installation of a statue of the Bodofa at the National Capital amount to bringing Upendra Nath Bhrahma at the national level and giving people an opportunity to know more about him and his enduring legacy," the Governor said.

The Assam Governor commended the Upendra Nath Brahma Trust, established in 1999, for carrying forward Bodofa's ideals with dedication and sensitivity, particularly its continued efforts towards the uplift of the marginalised and underprivileged sections of society.

Referring to the conferment of the award on Her Majesty, Acharya said that her lifelong contributions in social welfare, cultural preservation, women empowerment, and compassionate leadership embody the true spirit of the 'Soldier of Humanity' honour.

He also observed that the award symbolises the deep, historic, and enduring ties between India and Bhutan, taking Assam as the centre.

"Bhutan's philosophy of Gross National Happiness resonates closely with Bodofa's human-centric worldview," the Governor said.

Congratulating Her Majesty on being selected for the award, the Governor expressed confidence that such recognition would continue to inspire future generations to uphold the ideals of peace, justice, inclusivity, and service to humanity.

Governor of Gelephu Mindfulness City, Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering; Assam Minister of Handloom and Textiles UG Brahma; Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Hagrama Mohilary; former Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro; Member of Parliament Rangwara Narzary; President of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha Prof. Surath Narzary; dignitaries from Bhutan; academicians; and other distinguished guests were present on the occasion.

Instituted in memory of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, the revered social reformer and visionary leader of the Bodo people, the Upendra Nath Brahma "Soldier of Humanity" Award has been conferred annually since 2004 to honour individuals who have rendered exceptional service to humanity beyond the boundaries of region, nation, and identity. (ANI)

