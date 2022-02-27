Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 27 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, the Assam government on Sunday issued WhatsApp numbers and email ids for the assistance of stranded people of Assam in Ukraine and its neighbouring regions.

For any kind of help, the Assam government said that the individuals can use these numbers and email ids.

The stranded people can also contact Assam Police on their social media handles, said the government in a statement.

The state government has also issued a web link to upload the details of stranded people in Ukraine.

Assam Police numbers for assistance include +91 60269 00968 (WhatsApp), and +91 60269 01060 (WhatsApp). People can also email for assistance at cyberdome-ap@assampolice.gov.in, write to police on twitter at @assampolice or contact via Faceboook at @police.assam.

The Assam Bhawan in Delhi can be contacted at + 91 80116 85010 (WhatsApp) or reached out through email at rcofficeassambhawan@gmail.com.

The Assam Bhawan in Mumbai can be contacted at +91 99305 62333 (WhatsApp) or +91 90046 52081 (WhatsApp) and can be reached out through email at mumbaiassambhawan@gmail.com.

The government also issued a web link for entering the details of persons of Assam stranded in Ukraine: https://tinyurl.com/ypwrwrm3.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Sunday said that the government of India has launched a multi-prong evacuation plan titled 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, adding that thousands of Indian citizens have been flown out of the conflict-ridden country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday morning said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi had chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in New Delhi.

At the meeting, he had said that the topmost priority of the government is the safety and security of Indian nationals.

So far, a total of 469 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine, out of which 250 landed in Delhi on Sunday morning and 219 landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

The Government of India is bearing the cost of evacuation given the emergency situation prevailing. Indian Embassy in Kyiv as well as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi issued a number of advisories prior to the situation developing, requesting Indian citizens to leave Ukraine. (ANI)

