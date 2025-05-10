Guwahati, May 10 (PTI) The Assam Government has decided to adopt austerity measures in solidarity with the armed forces and extend all support to family members of soldiers from the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

"Given the prevailing situation, the state cabinet has decided on several austerity measures, which include not holding any seminars, conferences, workshops, and commemorative events," Sarma said at a press conference to mark the completion of his four years in office.

He also presided over a cabinet meeting before the press conference.

During the next seven days, officials of all districts would be asked to identify families of the armed forces, form support groups and help them in all possible manner, he said.

"We want to take care of the family members of the soldiers till they come back from the battlefield so that the person at the war front is not worried about their families", the chief minister said.

Army and air force camps are there in Assam and other northeastern states where movement of troops is taking place, Sarma said.

"I have directed the district commissioners to be in close contact with the officials of the armed forces to facilitate troop movements," the CM added.

