Guwahati, Feb 17 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday urged graduates from the Assam Agricultural University (AAU) to innovate balanced nutritious food and make it available to the burgeoning population.

'Producing nutritious food for the ever-increasing population without imposing any burden on the environment and biodiversity is a challenge, which the university and graduate fraternity should embrace and convert the challenge into an opportunity," the governor said while addressing the 23rd convocation of AAU at Jorhat.

He said that as students of agricultural science, they have the opportunity to put their learning into practice and together with the farming community, they should work for the development of the agricultural sector.

The university has been making significant contributions to agriculture education and research while the growth in its infrastructure and human resource development is also helping its cause of agricultural development in the state, Kataria said.

"Your decision to pursue a career in agriculture opens up immense possibilities for you to help our farmers. To make the most of these opportunities, you need to stay abreast of the latest innovations to expand your knowledge and capabilities," he said.

India has come out of the category of 'food crisis country' to become a 'food grain exporting country' and 'our policy makers, agricultural scientists and farmer brothers and sisters have made important contributions in this regard", the governor added.

He asked the agriculture graduates to find solutions to issues such as decreasing agricultural land, falling groundwater level and decreasing soil fertility.

He said that the central and state governments have taken several steps in the form of schemes and programmes to support the farmers.

Steps have been taken to improve the lives of farmers by providing financial security, skill development, market access and sustainable farming practices.

Degrees were conferred on 1,500 students at the convocation.

