Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 22 (ANI): Incessant heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in several parts of Assam's Guwahati city. Public life in the area remains severely affected due to consistent downpour and resultant waterlogging.

Earlier in June, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma Biswa advised people in low-lying areas and riverbank areas to stay alert and follow local advisories. According to the Assam CM, multiple areas witnessed rainfall of over 30 cm; with Silchar getting 42 cm of rain, Hailakandi 30 cm, and Karimganj 35 cm.

In a post on 'X', CM Sarma posted, "Assam already witnessing intense rain in Silchar (42 cm), Karimganj (35 cm), Hailakandi (30 cm) and in nearby areas. People in low-lying and riverbank areas are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories. Stay safe, stay prepared".

The Indian Air Force (IAF) launched a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief mission in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh after multiple people were left stranded in the middle of a flooded river in Arunachal.

Meanwhile, a flood-like situation emerged in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after the Dharhali and Saktoh rivers witnessed a significant rise in water levels following incessant rainfall in the region, officials said on Tuesday. As a precautionary measure, the Rajouri District Administration ordered the closure of all government and private schools across the district for today.

In Himachal Pradesh, in the aftermath of persistent monsoon rains, public life in the state remains severely affected with 142 roads blocked, 40 water supply schemes disrupted, and 26 power distribution transformers (DTRs) out of service as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC)'s evening report on July 20.

As per compiled data, the state has recorded a total of 166 deaths due to various incidents. This includes 132 people who lost their lives in rain-related deaths and 34 people who succumbed to road accident fatalities. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) continues to monitor the situation round-the-clock and is coordinating with district administrations for restoration and relief efforts. (ANI)

