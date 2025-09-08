New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The year-long birth centenary celebrations of legendary singer Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika commenced on Monday, with the Assam House authorities here in the national capital organising an event to pay tributes to the maestro.

The year-long birth centenary celebrations of late Bhupen Hazarika, organised by the Government of Assam, began across Assam and elsewhere on Monday.

Several dignitaries including Union Minister for Shipping and Ports, Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, MPs from Assam, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Dilip Saikia, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Rameswar Teli, Parimal Suklabaidya, Kanad Purkayastha and Amarsing Tisso, and officials of Assam Bhawan paid floral tributes at a function held in the premises of Assam House.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika sang songs of the soil, the people, Assam's culture, and the rest of the Northeast and took them to the global stage.

"With the rich tapestry of Assam's culture and music, Bhupen da carried the voice of our land to the world stage, becoming the heartbeat of every Assamese soul. My deepest tributes to the Sangeet Surjya on the glorious occasion of his birth centenary celebration. As the powerful voice of the masses along the great Ganga and Brahmaputra, his immortal work, life philosophy, and melodies will continue to be an eternal source of inspiration for the entire nation," Sonowal wrote on X earlier today.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, while paying eloquent tributes to the Bard of the Brahmaputra, said his songs will continue to inspire and motivate generations to come.

"As we celebrate the birth centenary of this legendary cultural icon through year-long celebrations from September 8, 2025, let us draw inspiration from his life and values to nurture creativity, preserve our heritage, and build a society enriched by art, empathy and harmony," Margherita wrote on his X timeline.

MP and President, BJP, Assam Pradesh, Dilip Saikia, highlighted Bhupen Hazarika's life, contributions, and connections to inspire present generations.

A musical programme was also held to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of the doyen of music in Guwahati on Saturday during his two-day visit to Assam.

Prime Minister Modi is set to release a Rs 100 commemorative coin in Bhupen Hazarika's honour.

A grand centenary event in Guwahati will feature a performance by over 1,000 artists rendering 14 of Bhupen Hazarika's immortal songs in the presence of the Prime Minister.

The Government of Assam has chalked out events for the next 12 months to celebrate the birth centenary. The centenary celebration events will also be held in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi, where Hazarika lived in his lifetime.

Recipient of India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, Bhupen Hazarika passed away on November 5, 2011, at the age of 85. (ANI)

