New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Assam Information Centre in New Delhi held a Shradhanjali as a mark of respect to music icon Zubeen Garg on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Sabir Nishat paid a floral tribute at the portrait of the multifaceted personality, along with employees of the Assam Information Centre.

Media persons also turned up in large numbers to pay floral tribute.

Officials and employees of the Tourist Information Centre and Assam Emporium also paid their homage to the departed soul whose mortal remains were consigned to flames at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati City on Tuesday afternoon.

Fulfilling Zubeen's cherished wish, everyone present joined their voices in unison, singing the iconic song 'Mayabini' as a heartfelt tribute to the departed soul.

Shradhanjali to Zubeen Garg was also held at Srimanta Sankardev Bhawan in the national capital.

People from all walks of life gathered there to pay homage to the cultural icon. A big LED screen was installed for people to witness the iconic singer and music composer's last journey.

A one-minute silence was observed by the officials and employees of Assam House in memory of the iconic singer and music composer.

Noted singer and composer Zubeen Garg was on Tuesday afternoon cremated with full state honours in Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The mortal remains of the late singer were kept at the Bhogesawar Baruah Sports Complex for his fans and well-wishers to pay their tributes before his funeral.

The 52-year-old icon of Assam died in Singapore on Friday after a drowning incident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning.

Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. The news of his demise sent a shockwave across the nation, with condolences and tributes pouring in. (ANI)

