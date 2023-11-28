Guwahati, Nov 28 (PTI) The two labourers from Assam who were trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand were among the 41 workers who were rescued safely on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He also congratulated the rescue personnel engaged in the operation.

“Bharat breathes a sigh of relief as the #Silkyara Tunnel rescue operation concludes successfully with the rescue of 41 workers. For the last 17 days, the entire nation was united in praying for their safe return, who displayed remarkable resilience and courage,” Sarma wrote on X.

He said the rescue mission, carried out under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is also a fine demonstration of the power of human determination.

Sarma also said that the two trapped labourers from Kokrajhar district, Ram Prasad Narzary and Sanjay Basumatary, were rescued safely, adding that the government had been constantly in contact with the anxious families.

"In the heart of this success stands the power of prayers of 130 cr fellow citizens. We are grateful to Hon Uttarakhand CM Shri @pushkardhami ji, @NDRFHQ team, Tunneling expert Arnold Dix, all the officials & rescue workers for their 24*7 hard work over the last many days," the chief minister added in a series of posts.

The two labourers from Assam, 40-year-old Narzary and 35-year-old Basumatary, both from Ramfalbil village, had gone to Uttarakhand in May to work at the under-construction tunnel.

One member of each of their families were sent to the tunnel site as the rescue operations were underway.

