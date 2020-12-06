Kajalgaon (Assam), Dec 6 (PTI) A case was registered against Bodoland People's Front (BPF) legislator Kamal Shing Narzary on Sunday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against its ally BJP's MLA Angoorlata Deka, police said.

The case was registered with the Bijni police station after receiving a complaint in the matter, Chirang Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Singh said.

"The FIR was lodged under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code. We will inquire into the matter as per the law," Singh told PTI.

Narzary had allegedly called actor-turned-politician Deka a "sex worker" on Saturday while speaking to reporters between election campaigning for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the first phase of which is on Monday.

The local BJP leaders on Sunday morning filed the police complaint and slammed the BPF leader's comment.

The BJP and the BPF, which are part of a coalition government in the state, are separately contesting the election to the 40-member BTC.

Both the parties are engaged in a bitter campaign with the usage of many unparliamentary words by the leaders of the two outfits.

The first phase of the BTC elections will take place on December 7 for 21 constituencies, while the second phase for 19 seats will be held on December 10.

Votes will be counted on December 12.

Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF has been in power in the BTC since 2005, while the BJP is attempting to dislodge its ally from the local council.

