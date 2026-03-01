Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] March 1 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC picked up their first point of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 season with a spirited draw against Odisha FC on Sunday.

The Marina Machans went ahead on the stroke of half-time through Elsinho's first ISL goal and followed it up with an enterprising second-half display, creating a host of chances in an encouraging attacking performance at the Kalinga Stadium, as per a release from ISL.

Head coach Clifford Miranda made two changes to his starting XI, with Farukh Choudhary coming into the attack from the start. Maheson Singh made his first start for Chennaiyin in the league, partnering Mohammed Ali Bemammer at the base of the midfield.

Chennaiyin arrived in Odisha with confidence, having remained unbeaten against the Juggernauts last season and winning two of the last five meetings between the sides.

That assurance translated into a sharp start at the Kalinga, as the Marina Machans immediately looked to impose themselves. Inside six minutes, a flowing move released Mandar Rao Dessai down the left, his cutback nearly finding Inigo Martin before the danger was cleared.

Two minutes later, Alberto Noguera slipped Irfan Yadwad through on goal, but his pullback was intercepted. From the corner that followed, Farukh pounced on a loose ball and unleashed a fierce volley that was bravely blocked.

Chennaiyin's width remained their most effective weapon, stretching the Odisha backline, while Maheson twice combined cleverly with Martin, first teeing him up for a shot that was blocked and then fizzing in a pass that the Spaniard controlled well before firing over.

The breakthrough arrived in first-half stoppage time and was no more than Chennaiyin deserved. Farukh's inswinging corner was met by a thumping header from Elsinho, who powered home the club's first goal of the season for a 1-0 lead. Moments later, Mohammad Nawaz produced an acrobatic save to preserve the advantage, capping off a dominant half.

Chennaiyin continued on the front foot after the restart, with Imran Khan and Lalrinliana Hnamte introduced in the 57th minute in place of Irfan and the impressive Maheson. Just past the hour mark, Martin drifted intelligently into the channel, surged into the box and shaped to curl one into the far corner, only to see his effort drift agonisingly wide. Klusner Pereira soon replaced Farukh as CFC looked to maintain their attacking thrust.

However, against the run of play, Odisha struck in the 68th minute, Carlos Delgado rising to head home and level the contest at 1-1. Chennaiyin responded immediately, with Imran attempting his luck from distance before testing the defence again with a dangerous inswinging ball, Martin just unable to apply the finishing touch.

Vivek S and Gurkirat Singh were introduced as the clock ticked down, with CFC pushing for a late winner. Deep into stoppage time, Gurkirat went down inside the area, but appeals for a penalty were waved away.

Moments later, Laldinliana Renthlei delivered a teasing cross that found Imran just yards from goal, only for his header to sail over, as Chennaiyin were forced to settle for a point.

Their first point on the board, the Marina Machans will look to build momentum when they face rivals Kerala Blasters next on March 7. (ANI)

