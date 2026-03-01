Tanzeem-e-Jaffery organises protest rally against US and Israel after death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 1 (ANI): Tanzeem-e-Jaffery organised a protest rally in Hyderabad's Old City on Sunday, with thousands participating across communities after the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israel airstrikes.

The protest was held to condemn the attack. Demonstrators raised slogans against Israel and the United States during the rally.

Also Read | Kashmir Shutdown: Schools, Colleges, Universities Closed for 2 Days Amid Protests Over Killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, LG Manoj Sinha Appeals to Communities to Stay Peaceful.

Speaking to ANI, a woman participant said people joined the protest irrespective of religion, expressing solidarity with Iran.

Around 3,000 people participated, including women.

Also Read | West Bengal Tragedy: 5 Workers Electrocuted After 11,000-Volt Overhead Electric Line Falls in Dinhata.

Organisers said the rally witnessed significant participation and was conducted peacefully, with protesters demanding justice.

A protestor said, "Today, Israel and the US martyred Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the great Islamic leader, to advance their motives. Today, processions are being taken out around the world to commemorate his martyrdom. The entire world is mourning him together, perhaps in India, Pakistan, and Asia."

Large-scale mourning gatherings and protests erupted across the country following the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, with Shia communities taking to the streets to express grief and anger.

All India Shia Council held a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the killing of Khamenei, raising slogans against the US and Israel.

Similar protests were also seen in Jammu and Kashmir, where men, women and children gathered outside and condemned the US and Israel attack.

Protests were also held outside the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) headquarters in Srinagar.

The protests were peaceful, with participants carrying pictures of Khamenei and banners supporting Iran. Black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were witnessed on the streets of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, protest in Pakistan turned violent in some areas. Thousands reportedly gathered in Skardu, where the United Nations office was set on fire. In Karachi, angry demonstrators stormed the US consulate, leading to clashes with Pakistani security forces. Reports indicated that more than 30 people were killed after soldiers opened fire on protesters outside the consulate.

The wave of protests and mourning reflected the deep religious and political resonance of Khamenei's leadership among Shia communities worldwide, with gatherings spanning from Iran and Iraq to South Asia. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)