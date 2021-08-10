Guwahati, Aug 9 (PTI) Assam on Monday reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 5,404, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

Also Read | Enforcement Directorate Files Money Laundering Case Against Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji.

The coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state mounted 5,75,220 with 1,120 new cases, it said.

Also Read | India Bridges Differences at UNSC, First-Ever Outcome Document on Maritime Security Under Its Presidency Mentions UNCLOS.

Of the fresh fatalities, three were recorded in Golaghat district, two each in Hojai, Kamrup Rural and Karimganj and one each in Cachar, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Nagaon and Sonitpur.

Currently, the COVID death rate is at 0.94 per cent, and 1,347 coronavirus-positive patients have died in the state due to other ailments.

Of the new cases, 197 were reported from Kamrup Metro,74 from Barpeta, 68 from Golaghat and 67 from Lakhimpur.

At least 1,066 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,58,720, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.13 per cent.

Assam now has 9,749 active cases, the bulletin said.

The fresh COVID cases were detected from 1,40,454 tests conducted during the day with the daily positivity rate at 0.80 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far conducted over 1.97 crore sample tests for COVID-19.

More than 1.27 crore people have been inoculated with 22,08,577 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)