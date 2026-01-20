Davos (Switzerland), January 20 (ANI): In a significant move to bolster its digital infrastructure and innovation ecosystem, the Government of Madhya Pradesh met Sanjay Gupta, President of Asia Pacific at Google, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 on Tuesday.

The high-level meeting focused on accelerating growth within the IT/ITeS sector and advancing major data centre initiatives across the state.

During the discussions, the state delegation highlighted Madhya Pradesh's emerging role as a technology hub, specifically focusing on "existing and proposed data centre projects in the state". To support these large-scale investments, the government outlined its "plans to create a policy to ensure adequate power supply for such projects leveraging green energy".

This strategic focus on sustainability aims to position the state as a preferred destination for global tech giants seeking carbon-neutral operations.

The delegation further emphasised "Madhya Pradesh's ability to meet any specific needs of companies such as Google", showcasing the state's flexible policy framework and ready-to-use infrastructure.

In response, Google expressed a strong interest in deepening its engagement with the state through advanced technological applications. The company "spoke about leveraging Gemini AI for agriculture and education in the state," identifying these sectors as key areas where artificial intelligence can drive meaningful social and economic impact.

The meeting underscores Madhya Pradesh's proactive strategy at Davos to attract high-tech investment and integrate cutting-edge AI solutions into its primary developmental sectors.

The MP delegation also met other players in the tech space.

The delegation held high-level strategic discussions with the Everstone Group at the Madhya Pradesh State Lounge during the World Economic Forum 2026. The meeting, centred on expanding the state's footprint in manufacturing, renewables, and food processing, featured Jayant Sinha, President of Everstone Group and former Union Minister, who explored potential synergies between the global investment platform and the state's burgeoning economic landscape. (ANI)

