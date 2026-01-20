New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday stated that IndiGo assured the regulator of operational stability and no flight cancellations after February 10, 2026.

During a weekly review meeting held yesterday, the airline confirmed its readiness based on its current approved network, enhanced crew strength, and the scheduled removal of two FDTL exemptions previously granted on December 6, 2025.

"During the meeting with DGCA on 19th January 2026, IndiGo assured operational stability and no flight cancellations after 10th February 2026 based on the current approved network, above crew strength, and the removal of the two FDTL exemptions approved on 06th December 2025," said DGCA.

In its statement, the DGCA noted that between December 6 and December 30, 2025, it deployed two Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) and passenger facilitation personnel at IndiGo's Operations Control Centre (OCC) and in other key airports. This oversight team was tasked with monitoring day-to-day operations, passenger handling, and regulatory compliance throughout the airline's recovery phase.

During this period, the regulator asked IndiGo to submit daily reports tracking critical parameters, which included flight cancellations, delays, crew positioning, and standby utilisation. Additionally, the airline was required to provide weekly and fortnightly updates on manpower metrics, along with a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) designed to ensure long-term operational stability and full adherence to the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) provisions.

As per DGCA, IndiGo had submitted four weekly and three fortnightly reports and cooperated in regular review meetings with India's civil regulator to provide updated data. According to the latest review, the airline reported that it now possesses adequate pilot availability to meet its projected operational requirements.

According to DGCA, the airline has 2,400 Pilots-in-Command (PICs), exceeding the projected requirement of 2,280, and 2,240 Airbus First Officers, exceeding the requirement of 2,050.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed penalties totalling Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo Airlines following widespread flight disruptions in early December 2025 that affected more than 3 lakh passengers across the country.

This action follows a comprehensive inquiry ordered by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) after IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and delayed 1,852 others between December 3 and 5, 2025.

A four-member committee constituted by the DGCA examined the airline's operational planning, crew rostering, management oversight and software systems.

According to the committee's findings, the primary causes of the disruption were excessive operational optimisation, inadequate regulatory preparedness, deficiencies in system software support, and shortcomings in management structure and operational control.

The inquiry noted that IndiGo failed to maintain adequate operational buffers and did not effectively implement revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) provisions, leading to large-scale cancellations and delays. (ANI)

